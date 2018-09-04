Recognize him? Man suspected of stealing grocery cart full of alcohol, paper products

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police hope you can help identify a man wanted for stealing a grocery cart full of alcohol and more.

Officials say the suspect walked into the Metro Market in Brookfield around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27. They say he loaded up a grocery cart with $711.70 worth of alcohol and other paper products to cover liquor. He drove away in an unknown vehicle.

Officials say this same man is suspected in a second retail theft on Saturday, Aug 25. In that case, the suspect stole $461.33 in liquor.

If you have information that could help police identify this man, you’re urged to call 262-787-3702.