× Relive the magic of Harry Potter on the big screen with Marcus Theatres’ magical movie showcase

MILWAUKEE — Calling all witches and wizards — Harry Potter is heading back to the big screen! Marcus Theatres is hosting a Harry Potter magical movie showcase starting Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Each weekend leading up to the release of the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel on Nov. 16 — a different Harry Potter movie will be back in theaters. The showings are at noon and tickets are just $5. Marcus rewards members can also purchase a passport to see all nine films for $27.

To celebrate the magic, Gino stopped by to see which one of the Real Milwaukee crew can claim the title of witch or wizard — and who is a mere muggle.

About Harry Potter Magical Movie Showcase at Marcus Theatres

Overview: Calling all Potterheads! Marcus Theatres is bringing back all eight Harry Potter movies, plus “Fantastic and Where to Find Them” as part of its Harry Potter Magical Movie Showcase Kicking off September 8 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the series runs through November 4 with showings on Saturday and Sundays at noon Best of all, tickets are just $5. Plus, Magical Movie Rewards Members (MMR) can purchase a Harry Potter Film Passport to see all nine films for only $27 Grab your fellow Witches and Wizards (and Muggles, too!) and reserve your seat today at www.MarcusTheatres.com/HarryPotter



Schedule: September 8-9: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” September 15-16: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” September 22-23: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” September 29-30: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” October 6-7: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” October 13-14: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” October 20-21: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” (Part 1) October 27-28: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” (Part 2) November 3-4: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them”



This all leads up to the new movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on November 16! (Regular admission.)