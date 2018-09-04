Relive the magic of Harry Potter on the big screen with Marcus Theatres’ magical movie showcase
MILWAUKEE — Calling all witches and wizards — Harry Potter is heading back to the big screen! Marcus Theatres is hosting a Harry Potter magical movie showcase starting Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
Each weekend leading up to the release of the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel on Nov. 16 — a different Harry Potter movie will be back in theaters. The showings are at noon and tickets are just $5. Marcus rewards members can also purchase a passport to see all nine films for $27.
To celebrate the magic, Gino stopped by to see which one of the Real Milwaukee crew can claim the title of witch or wizard — and who is a mere muggle.
About Harry Potter Magical Movie Showcase at Marcus Theatres
- Overview:
- Calling all Potterheads! Marcus Theatres is bringing back all eight Harry Potter movies, plus “Fantastic and Where to Find Them” as part of its Harry Potter Magical Movie Showcase
- Kicking off September 8 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the series runs through November 4 with showings on Saturday and Sundays at noon
- Best of all, tickets are just $5. Plus, Magical Movie Rewards Members (MMR) can purchase a Harry Potter Film Passport to see all nine films for only $27
- Grab your fellow Witches and Wizards (and Muggles, too!) and reserve your seat today at www.MarcusTheatres.com/HarryPotter
- Schedule:
- September 8-9: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
- September 15-16: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”
- September 22-23: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”
- September 29-30: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”
- October 6-7: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”
- October 13-14: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince”
- October 20-21: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” (Part 1)
- October 27-28: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” (Part 2)
- November 3-4: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them”
This all leads up to the new movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on November 16! (Regular admission.)
- Local participating theatres:
- BistroPlex Southridge, Greendale
- Hillside Cinema, Delafield
- Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Brookfield
- Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls
- Ridge Cinema, New Berlin
- Saukville Cinema, Saukville
- Sheboygan Cinema, Sheboygan
- South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek