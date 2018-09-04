Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks about arrest of teammate Sterling Brown

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo said in an interview with CBS News that he is always going to have Sterling Brown’s back in reaction to Brown’s arrest by Milwaukee police in January.

Brown was arrested after he double parked in a handicapped parking spot outside Walgreens near 27th and National. Police used a Taser during that arrest.

Brown is suing the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and eight Milwaukee police officers. His complaint claims he was unlawfully arrested and the Taser was used because of his race. Brown was never charged.

Police Chief Morales and Mayor Tom Barrett have both publicly apologized to Brown for the incident. The mayor hopes the lawsuit can be resolved before it goes to trial.

The Milwaukee Bucks have issued the following statement in the past: