Sexual assault, misconduct in office charges filed against Burlington police sergeant

BURLINGTON — Charges have been filed against a Burlington police sergeant placed on administrative leave as of Aug. 1 amid an investigation into sexual harassment.

Matthew Baumhardt, 30, of Salem faces three felony charges — one count of misconduct in office/act/inconsistent duty, and two counts of third degree sexual assault.

An initial court appearance has been set for Sept. 13.

In August, we learned Sgt. Baumhardt was facing allegations from incidents that occurred in July, that include sexual harassment, neglect of duty, unbecoming conduct and non-conformance to law.

Baumhardt was hired by the department in 2011.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was handling this investigation.