Urban agriculture: Work on your green thumb at Alice’s Garden in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Alice’s Garden provides models of regenerative farming, community cultural development, and economic agricultural enterprises for the global landscape. They recognize the cultivating, preparing, and preserving of food, and food traditions, as cultural arts to be reclaimed and celebrated fully in urban agriculture. Brian Kramp visited the garden in Milwaukee.

Alice’s Garden was named in honor after Alice Meade-Taylor, a former Executive Director of Milwaukee County Extension whose vision for building neighborhoods and nurturing people included gardening programs for children, youth and their families. She brought experiences and knowledge from study and training in programs such as those operated by USAID and the World Health Organization in Liberia, the Liberian Institute of Public Administration, and the University of Chicago Child and Family Institute at Northwestern University. Upon returning to Milwaukee, she was involved with community projects that improved the lives of women and their families and supported people of color and their communities, including the Fighting Back Project in Milwaukee County and the African Diaspora Project at North Division High School.

Alice Meade-Taylor's career was dedicated to education, first in the area of youth issues, then in drug and alcohol abuse programs, and later in teaching people about cultural diversity and multiculturalism