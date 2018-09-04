× Woman mauled to death by dog she recently adopted

COLUMBIA, Md. — It seemed like the perfect patch, Susan LeClair thought, about her sister and her sister’s brand new pit bull.

Robin Conway, 64, decided to foster the dog only two weeks ago.

“Loved animals. All kinds of animals. I was the one that wimped out and said ‘wee.’ She was the one who said, ‘oh I’ll take the fish of the hook,'” LeClair said.

Conway’s family thought nothing of it when she took the dog out for a routine walk Monday evening, Sept. 3, but as the sun started to go down and Conway didn’t return, her husband looked out back.

“She was in love with that dog, and she is in love with animals — Robin. The dog apparently went after her, but nobody…She was dead,” LeClair said.

Howard County police said the pit bull was standing over Conway’s body. The family, acting quickly, tied it to the backyard fence.

“Even its behavior at the scene after our first responders got there — the dog was on a leash, but lunging and barking. They tried to subdue him and ultimately had to euthanize him,” said Sherry Llewellyn, a spokeswoman with the police department.

Animal Control deemed the dog a danger to those around it — both animals and, in this case, humans. The dog had to be put down.

It was a grim conclusion to a budding relationship between Conway and her new dog.

“They have been lovely, lovely dogs. It was obviously something wrong with this dog, but that’s not to be construed as all pit bulls are bad, and I know Robin wouldn’t want that,” LeClair said.

A necropsy will be done to see if the dog had rabies or any other medical issues.

No other incidents were reported involving this dog, and police said they do not have any information about the dog’s adoption, other than it was out-of-state.

Police are conducting a standard death investigation and awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of Conway’s death.