BAY VIEW -- Milwaukee police are investigating four robberies that happened Tuesday night, Sept. 4 in Bay View. All four crimes took place in less than 30 minutes -- and are within walking distance of one another.

A suspect hit two gas stations and two fast food restaurants between 9:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee police believe the same person is responsible for all four crimes. A suspect description has not been released.

No additional details have been released.