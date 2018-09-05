Ballerina dress frozen by Dead Sea to go on display in museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASIA -- A new fashion design is inspired by the Dead Sea.

An artist created a beautiful ballerina dress completely covered in crystals -- looking like it's straight out of a fairy tale.

The frozen fashion is not wearable but rather artwork. It was created by Israeli artist Sigalit Landau, who has used the high salinity in the Dead Sea to create a collection of frozen sculptures.

The line also includes shoes as well as musical instruments.

All her work will go on display in Austria next year as part of a project entitled "Salt Years."