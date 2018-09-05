Brewers fan flies giant ‘L’ flag at Miller Park; ‘Cost about the same as an autographed Cole Hamels baseball’

MILWAUKEE — At the end of a Milwaukee Brewers victory against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Tuesday, Sept. 4, a fan of the Brew Crew flew arguably one of the largest “L” flags ever seen from the bleachers in left field.

FOX6’s Ben Handelman tracked down the fan who owns that flag. His name is Jay Ryan — and he is from the Village of DeForest (in the Madison area).

Ryan told FOX6 News he custom ordered the flag online about a month ago. The flag itself measures 25 feet by 15 feet. Ryan jokingly said the flag didn’t cost him a lot of money — “about the same as an autographed Cole Hamels baseball.” That’s a jab at Hamels who recently said there was no rivalry between the Cubs and Brewers. Ryan said, “It was well worth it.”

When Ryan brought the flag to Miller Park, it was packed inside a Little Mermaid kids backpack. Security simply shrugged, saying flags are legal.

Listen to the complete phone interview with Jay Ryan

By the way, Ryan said he has already ordered a bigger “L” flag — the one coming is 50 feet by 25 feet.

Ryan is such a huge baseball fan, he named his daughter, Nolan — after Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

For those who are not aware, the Cubs fly a “W” flag whenever the team wins. The “L” flag is an obvious jab at Chicago fans — flown when the Cubs lose.