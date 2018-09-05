× Brewers rout Cubs 11-1, trim NL Central deficit to 3 games

MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley’s baffling off-speed stuff was just part of a frustrating night for the Chicago Cubs.

The left-hander pitched six stingy innings, Lorenzo Cain reached base five times and the Milwaukee Brewers romped past the Cubs 11-1 on Tuesday to climb within three games of the NL Central leaders.

Miley (3-2) allowed one run and three hits, struck out five and walked none as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in the last six meetings with its division rival. The second-place Brewers maintained a 1½-game lead over St. Louis for the top NL wild card.

“I just feel now I can throw strikes,” said Miley, who missed 57 games this season with a right oblique injury. “I guess I trust my pitches and trust my catcher, and the defense is playing great.

“I just threw 78 cutters and three fastballs, so it’s a 180 (from last season).”

Mike Montgomery (4-5) struggled with his control for four innings, and the Brewers had their way with a succession of Cubs relievers.

Cain had four walks and a double from the leadoff spot, setting the tone for Milwaukee’s offense. Christian Yelich walked and added a two-run double in the seventh, reaching base for the 21st straight game — the longest active streak in the National League.

The first-place Cubs were hurt by poor defense and committed two errors. First baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game with a bruised right foot but said he was OK and would play Wednesday in the series finale.

The Brewers have four games left with the Cubs, including three at Wrigley Field next week, and have their sights set on winning the division.

“This is how we had to start it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “So far, so good. Another series win and try to get a sweep tomorrow.”

Milwaukee has won 11 of its last 15 games, and Miley said a division title is on the Brewers’ minds.

“Why wouldn’t we be?” he explained. “We’ve still got 25 games to go, 23 games to go. Why not? I don’t think you quit thinking about it until you can’t think about it no more.”

Singles by Hernan Perez and Travis Shaw and a sacrifice fly by Erik Kratz gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Cubs second baseman Javier Baez couldn’t catch Shaw’s hot shot, a play that was initially ruled an error but was later changed to a hit by the official scorer.

Cain’s leadoff double in the fifth off reliever Brandon Kintzler set up the Brewers’ third run, delivered on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar.

Ragged defensive play by the Cubs allowed the Brewers to extend their lead to 6-1 in the sixth. A routine grounder was booted by shortstop Addison Russell, setting up the rally against left-hander Jorge De La Rosa.

One run scored on an error by first baseman Victor Caratini, another on a passed ball by catcher Willson Contreras and the third on a hit batter.

The Brewers scored three more in the seventh and two in the eighth. Milwaukee hit three sacrifice flies in the game. Orlando Arcia had three hits and scored three times.

“We did not pitch well at all after we got by Montgomery,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “They didn’t really beat us up offensively; we just kind of self-destructed.