Brookfield police: Man uses stolen credit cards to buy Macbooks from Best Buy

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards from a Panera Bread and then using them to buy Macbook computers from Best Buy in Wauwatosa.

Police say the credit cards were stolen from the Panera Bread located on West Greenfield Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 1.

According to police, the suspect then used the credit cards to buy two Macbook computers worth $5,700 from the Best Buy in Wauwatosa.

Police describe the suspect as a male, Hispanic, 30-40 years old, average height, slightly overweight, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour baseball cap, a blue striped Under Armour polo shirt, black tight jeans, white tennis shoes, a wristwatch and two rings on his right hand.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.