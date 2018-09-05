MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police take a shot at connecting with kids -- and they won't be boxed out -- putting up hoops and putting up points. See why it's more than just a game, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.
Cops and kids: A bond built through basketball
-
‘A lot of nerve!’ Man steals potted plants from porch multiple times; incidents caught on camera
-
Guns, violence, arguments and murder: Milwaukee sees 9 homicides in 9 days
-
On 1st day of summer, MFD kicks off ‘Warm Up Winter’ campaign to buy coats for kids
-
Milwaukee company helps parents move out millennials
-
Anonymous donor helps replace basketball hoop stolen from spot where officers, kids play together
-
-
Kids team up with police officers, firefighters to clean up Kosciuszko Park
-
‘We really have fun:’ Local kids put in serious miles to learn bike safety
-
‘Give these kids an opportunity:’ Packers’ legend Donald Driver helps kids get easier access to athletics
-
Runners, walkers lace up for 19th annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5K
-
Summer hair flair: Some hair accessories both moms and kids will love
-
-
Milwaukeeans seek relief as heat wave takes over SE Wisconsin
-
‘Don’t know what it’s going to look like:’ Decisions loom over what will fill Bradley Center space
-
‘The kids love it:’ Wacky Wheels Skate Van keeps the fun rolling playground to playground