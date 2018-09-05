‘Don’t know what it’s going to look like:’ Decisions loom over what will fill Bradley Center space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Now that Fiserv Forum is up and open, it's time for the BMO Harris Bradley Center to come down. On Wednesday, Sept. 5, FOX6 News got a better idea of when that might happen and what could look like.

On the heels of the first concert at Fiserv Forum, featuring The Killers and Violent Femmes on Tuesday night, the focus at the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday was the old arena and its future, with a panel including Milwaukee Bucks' Senior Vice President Alex Lasry.

"We'll get underway," said Lasry.

Bucks' owners have said demolition of the Bradley Center would start immediately, but what's immediately?

"I think within three to six months we have to tear it down," said Lasry.

That's the only timeline set in stone, so to speak. The rest is fluid at this point.

"We want to work fast, and we want to make sure that we start developing in a proper time frame," said Lasry.

Lasry said if the Democratic National Convention is held in Milwaukee in 2020, it won't dictate what happens to the space. Something else will -- a new tenant.

"That is really the connective tissue that is going to connect the Wisconsin Center District, everything that's going on on Wisconsin Avenue, creating this real entertainment campus just west of the river, so we need to make sure what goes there is smart," said Lasry.

Lasry said all of downtown has started to really grow and change shape and the Bradley Center site and the entertainment area will need to compliment that.

"I think that over the next six months to a year, we still don't know what it's going to look like yet and what it's going to be," said Lasry.

Lasry said patience is a necessity because putting the wrong thing there is a mistake that can't be erased.