Green Alert: 35-year-old veteran, considered at risk, missing from his home in Dane County

DANE COUNTY — A “Green Alert” has been issued for a missing, at risk veteran.

The search is on for Daniel Ollis, a 35-year-old Asian man. He stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms, and his chest.

He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 4 in the Town of Verona in Dane County. He’s believed to have left his home there on Tuesday, and he left messages on his cellphone and at his home that indicate “he may commit self-harm.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.