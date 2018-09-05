× Merriam-Webster adds more than 840 words to its dictionary

Just in time for the start of school, Merriam-Webster has added over 840 new words to the dictionary.

The new additions include technology-driven terms like “fintech” — which refers to digital technologies made for financial companies. “Force quit,” which can be used to close out of an app before restarting it.

There’s “bougie” and “bingeable.”

One new addition isn’t exactly a word, just a series of letters. “TL;DR” gives people an easier way to say “too long; didn’t read.”

Merriam-Webster says that it only adds words after they’ve become a part of everyday speech.