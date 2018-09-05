New crack found at San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 11: A view of the Millennium Tower on August 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. A $500 million lawsuit has been filed against building owner the owner of the Millennium Tower, Millennium Partners, and the Transbay Joint Powers Authority after it was revealed that the building had sunk 16 inches into the ground and is leaning two inches to the northwest. The 58-story, 419-residence building was completed in 2009. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO — Inspectors have issued a violation to management of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of the building dubbed the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.
KNTV of San Jose reported Tuesday that Millennium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then heard a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A homeowner found the crack in a window of his unit at the corner of the 58-story high-rise.
City officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered management to report back on the extent of the problem and soundness of the building’s facade.
The downtown tower has settled about 16 inches (51 centimeters) into landfill and is tilting. Homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city.
