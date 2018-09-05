× Police: Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Racine

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened near 11th Street and Grand Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 4.

According to police, around 3:50 p.m. officers were flagged down at the Racine Police Department by an individual who wanted to report a fight and stabbing. Officers learned that two parties were involved in an altercation — and during the incident one person was stabbed.

The person that was stabbed was transported to Ascension Hospital — where lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

All parties involved were interviewed. The incident is being reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office. No other information is being released at this time.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.