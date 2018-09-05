Police: Man intentionally rams truck into Dallas TV news station

DALLAS — A man intentionally rammed a truck early Wednesday into the KDFW-TV news station in Dallas and then made rambling statements that didn’t make sense, a Dallas police spokeswoman said.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, and he will face charges, Corp. Debra Webb of the Dallas police said. No one was injured.

Webb said police did not know the motivation for the incident, and a police statement said it does not appear the suspect was targeting the media.

“The officers said he was rambling and saying all kinds of nonsense, so it appears he was in some kind of agitated state,” she said.

Police suspect the incident was somehow connected to an officer-involved shooting that took place in another city, based on information culled from papers the man scattered around the crash site.

After crashing his pickup into the station’s building, the suspect got out of his car, began to yell, threw papers from a bag and removed several boxes from the truck, CNN affiliate KTVT said.

Aerial video from the scene showed a silver truck smashed up against the building’s glass walls and pieces of paper strewn across the parking lot. More papers could be seen inside the building through a shattered glass wall.

The bomb squad unit searched the inside of the truck and a nearby bag, which were both cleared as safe.