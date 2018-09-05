Prosecutors: Robbery suspect admitted to pointing BB gun at officers before they shot him in the arm

OAK CREEK — A man shot in the arm by Oak Creek police on Tuesday, Aug. 28 after an armed robbery at the Meijer gas station near Drexel and Howell has been charged.

Vadim McCormick, 30, faces one count of armed robbery (threat of force) for the Meijer incident, and one count of failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody for the officer-involved shooting, which happened near 8th and American Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, police were dispatched to the report of the robbery at the Meijer gas station, where an employee said a suspect wandered around the store for a short period of time before approaching him and pointing a handgun at him. The suspect then walked behind the counter and told the gas station employee to open the register, while pointing the gun at him. The employee said the suspect “grabbed all the money in the drawer.” He was able to get away with about $165.

Surveillance video was obtained from the armed robbery at the gas station. Still photos of the suspect were posted to the Oak Creek Police Department’s Facebook page, and shortly thereafter, police learned the robbery suspect was McCormick. The tipster told police McCormick contacted her via text, and said “things are not good at all. I have the cops on my bumper and I haven’t been home in two days. I really (expletive) up this time.”

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, police drove by McCormick’s home on American Avenue, where they saw a vehicle pull into the driveway. McCormick’s wife was seen exiting the driver’s side, while McCormick was seen exiting the passenger side, wearing the same clothing he was wearing during the Meijer crime, the complaint says. Police ordered McCormick to stop, but the complaint says he went into the home.

A perimeter was established, and negotiations were attempted. The complaint says during negotiations, McCormick “hung his arm out a window, and produced a handgun, which he pointed at officers.” At this point, the complaint says one shot was fired by Oak Creek officers in McCormick’s direction. He then pulled his arm back inside. As negotiations continued, McCormick’s wife came outside and put a gun on the porch, before going back inside. Negotiations continued for two hours, and at one point, the complaint says McCormick once again “hung his arm out the window with another firearm, and pointed the firearm at an Oak Creek officer.” Officers “returned fire,” and McCormick was struck in the arm, causing him to drop the gun. Police then entered the home and arrested McCormick. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound to his arm. The complaint says two guns were recovered, and they were discovered to be pellet guns.

The complaint says McCormick admitted he robbed the Meijer gas station while armed with a BB gun. He said when he saw police near his home “he knew they were there about the robbery, and he did not want to go to jail.” He admitted he armed himself with a BB gun and “showed it to the police so they would not enter” his home. He said he was intoxicated “so he could have pointed the gun in several directions.” He said “he was sorry and didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

McCormick made his initial appearance in court on Sept. 1. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 11. Cash bond was set at $7,500.

42.877340 -87.858617