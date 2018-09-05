× Racine police identify Joshua Morris as suspect in fatal shooting of Lavelle Monroe

RACINE — Racine police say they have developed Joshua Morris as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Lavelle Monroe.

Monroe, 34, was shot early Sunday, Sept. 2 near 20th and Howe in Racine. Monroe was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say Morris, 30, is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 5’8″ tall and 165 lbs.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any information about Morris’ whereabouts — or the crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.