Sweet, soulful sounds: Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers to perform in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- They're super fun, uptempo, and are bound to get you groovin'. Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers join Real Milwaukee ahead of their performance at Shank Hall.

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers are a Michigan-based soul, funk, pop band. They're performing tonight at Shank Hall -- opening for "Juice," a Boston-based band that one Summerfest's "Land the Big Gig" Competition in 2016, opened for DNCE at Summerfest a year later and recorded their latest project in Milwaukee too.

The show starts at 8 p.m. tonight.