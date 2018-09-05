Take a look: Milwaukee police need your help to ID burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police is looking for your help in identifying this suspect who burglarized the Valvoline located on W. Silver Spring Dr. just west of Appleton Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The suspect forced his way into the business around 11:15 p.m. He took money and fled the scene.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black, 25 to 30 years of age, with a heavy build and medium-length dread locks. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.