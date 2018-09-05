‘Take in all the unique businesses:’ Explore 3 places on North Avenue in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Wauwatosa for Walkable Wednesday. He explored three places on North Avenue -- North Avenue Grill, Tosa Block Party, and Tosa Bowl and Bun.

About North Avenue Grill (website)

North Ave Grill’s doors open onto bustling North Avenue in Wauwatosa. Our diner is part of a burgeoning little dining district that includes two Chinese restaurants, a Hawaiian take-out place, a Greek cafe, a New Italian restaurant, a great coffee shop and an artisan bread store with breakfast and lunch items, plus an assortment of fast food joints – all within a few blocks. Come stroll the Avenue and take in all the unique businesses that make our neighborhood great. We can’t wait to see you.

About Tosa Block Party (website)

The foundation of Tosa Block Party lies in one man’s passion to see the world build.

The year is 2017. One brick-loving man dreams of a place where anyone can gather to discuss, swap, and assemble LEGO. There would be no more incomplete builds, because finding extra pieces would be a snap.

Officially opened in October 2017, Tosa Block Party was born, realizing this dream of a social LEGO scene. Finally, LEGO people have an outlet to browse classic sets, unload their current collection to a loving home, and bounce ideas off of other LEGO architects. Families with children can come into explore the world of brick-building without committing to a new set at home, Kids can play, build, learn, explore, dream, and even celebrate.

No matter what you are looking for, if it involves Lego, we want to help!