1,300+ animals, including chickens and dogs allegedly bred for fighting seized from property in Pierce County

GILMAN TOWNSHIP — More than 1,300 animals, including chickens and dogs allegedly bred for fighting were seized from a property in Gilman Township, in Pierce County, according to a news release from the ASPCA. A spokeswoman with the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee told FOX6 News Thursday, Sept. 6 they’ve been contacted by the ASPCA, and might be sending volunteers to Pierce County to help.

Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society said there were 10-12 dogs seized, and those animals were transferred to another facility. She said there were 1,300 chickens seized, and none of them will be heading to Milwaukee.

The ASPCA was called in by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to assist with evidence collection and the removal of the animals, which were taken to shelters to receive care and treatment.

This, after a search warrant was executed on the property on Aug. 30. The ASPCA news release says the animals were found to be living in deplorable conditions. Some dogs were found tied to heavy chains and appeared to exhibit scars and injuries associated with dogfighting, while roosters were found with physical alterations commonly associated with cockfighting. Dogfighting and cockfighting paraphernalia were also discovered on the property.

“This is the second large-scale animal cruelty case we have encountered in the past two years. When we are made aware of any animal cruelty issues, we do the best we can to investigate and hold those responsible accountable for the suffering they’ve caused these animals,” said Sheriff Nancy Hove with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in the release.

The animals will remain at the shelters until custody is determined by the court.

According to the ASPCA, in Wisconsin, engaging in animal fighting, which includes possession of dogs or roosters for the purpose of fighting, is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of up to three-and-a-half years. A second offense is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of up to six years.