55-year-old convicted sex offender released in Kenosha; he lives near 60th and 122nd

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender. 55-year-old Roger Parrish was released on Sept. 4 and is residing within a one mile radius of 60th Street and 122nd Avenue.

Roger Parrish has prior acts of sexual assault involving a juvenile. He is under supervision by the Department of Corrections, Division

of Probation & Parole.

Parrish is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with minors. He is not permitted to have any contact with his victim. He is not allowed to be at taverns, bars, liquor stores and he is not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs.

He must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He must have face to face contact with law enforcement. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and he must complaint with all of the requirements of the program.