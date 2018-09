× Search underway for person in water off North Pier in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Kenosha police tell FOX6 News there is an ongoing search in the water off North Pier on Thursday evening, Sept.6.

The call came in around 5 p.m. for someone who went into the water.

Kenosha police, the Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha County Dive Team are all on scene. The Coast Guard is on the way as well.

This is a developing story.