Elkhorn police: Man in minivan tries to entice 11-year-old girl walking home from school

ELKHORN — Elkhorn police are investigating an attempted child enticement that happened near East 1st Avenue and Patricia Street on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Police say shortly after 3 p.m., an 11-year-old girl walking home from school was approached by a man in a black minivan, who told the girl her father was in an accident and told her to get in the minivan to go to the hospital.

The girl did not respond and kept walking.

The minivan turned around and headed east on 1st Avenue toward Highway 11.

Police say the girl described the van as having tinted windows, a brighter blue color on the driver’s side tailgate, and the license plate had a sun on it.

Anyone with information regarding a minivan matching the description, or with information regarding this incident, is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210. You may also remain anonymous and contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or electronically by using P3 Tips (http://www.p3tips.com).

Police also want to remind parents to review these child safety tips with your child:

house. If anyone tries to grab your child, tell him/her to loudly yell “This person is trying to take me” or “This person is not my mother/father.” Instruct your child to make every effort to escape by walking, running, or pulling away: yelling, kicking, attracting attention and/or otherwise resisting. “Go”, run away.

“Tell” a trusted adult who can call police.