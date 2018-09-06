Elkhorn police offer description of minivan amid investigation into possible child enticement
ELKHORN — Elkhorn police are seeking a suspect after a possible child enticement incident Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near 1st Avenue and Patricia Street.
The vehicle, being driven by a male, was described as a black minivan with tinted windows. The back tailgate had the color blue on it and the license plate had what appeared to be either a sunset or a sunrise on it.
The van left the area traveling east on E. 1st Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department.
42.678765 -88.536448