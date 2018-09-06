× Elkhorn police offer description of minivan amid investigation into possible child enticement

ELKHORN — Elkhorn police are seeking a suspect after a possible child enticement incident Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near 1st Avenue and Patricia Street.

The vehicle, being driven by a male, was described as a black minivan with tinted windows. The back tailgate had the color blue on it and the license plate had what appeared to be either a sunset or a sunrise on it.

The van left the area traveling east on E. 1st Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department.