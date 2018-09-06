Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Professional Bull Riders at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — The toughest sport on dirt is coming to Fiserv Forum. Professional bull riding will debut at the new arena on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7.
The 2018 Milwaukee Invitational will feature the top 35 professional bull riders in the world competing in an 8-second, man versus beast duel.
FOX6 News is giving away ten (10) pairs of runner-up seats to the Sunday, Oct. 7 performance. We’re also giving away one (1) grand prize — a pair of Elite seats to the Saturday, Oct. 6 performance.
CLICK HERE to enter the Professional Bull Riding ticket giveaway
Act now! This contest ends at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. The ten (10) runners-up and one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly chosen on that date.
The Elite seats include the following:
- Reserved seat in the rows AA-DD in sections 105 & 106
- Hospitality: Private restrooms, cash bar with complimentary snacks & appetizers
- Meet & greet with 2-4 top 35 bull riders in the world
- Pre-show PBR production & chute tour
- Private/exclusive entrance into the arena. Times may vary per show.
- Tour of the chutes with a PBR stock contractor
- Q&A with PBR riders on the chutes
- Photo with the world championship trophy
- Souvenir credential and lanyard
- 2019 PBR program
- Post-show dirt access for autographs and photos with the top 35 bull riders (only available on Saturday)
43.044901 -87.917402