× Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Professional Bull Riders at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The toughest sport on dirt is coming to Fiserv Forum. Professional bull riding will debut at the new arena on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7.

The 2018 Milwaukee Invitational will feature the top 35 professional bull riders in the world competing in an 8-second, man versus beast duel.

FOX6 News is giving away ten (10) pairs of runner-up seats to the Sunday, Oct. 7 performance. We’re also giving away one (1) grand prize — a pair of Elite seats to the Saturday, Oct. 6 performance.

CLICK HERE to enter the Professional Bull Riding ticket giveaway

Act now! This contest ends at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. The ten (10) runners-up and one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly chosen on that date.

The Elite seats include the following:

Reserved seat in the rows AA-DD in sections 105 & 106 Hospitality: Private restrooms, cash bar with complimentary snacks & appetizers Meet & greet with 2-4 top 35 bull riders in the world Pre-show PBR production & chute tour Private/exclusive entrance into the arena. Times may vary per show.

Tour of the chutes with a PBR stock contractor

Q&A with PBR riders on the chutes Photo with the world championship trophy Souvenir credential and lanyard 2019 PBR program Post-show dirt access for autographs and photos with the top 35 bull riders (only available on Saturday)