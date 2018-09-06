‘Goodbye dashcam boy!’ Man charged in road rage hit-and-run crash caught on camera

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan man is facing charges in connection with a road rage crash that happened on Sept. 4 and was caught on camera.

Daniel Arenz, 48, of Sheboygan faces four charges:

Hit-and-run, attended vehicle

Physical abuse of a child — intentionally causing bodily harm

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing an officer

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 5, police learned of a crash that happened on Sept. 4 around 7 p.m. near 13th and Huron Avenue. A witness said his dashcam video captured the crash. This witness said he was driving near 13th and Geele when a vehicle behind him tried to pass him into oncoming traffic, and the tires squealed. The driver was also honking his horn and becoming aggressive toward the witness. At one point, the witness said he tried to turn left, and the suspect vehicle was paralleling him. Once on 13th Street, the complaint says the suspect vehicle accelerated rapidly and the driver pulled in front of the witness. The witness said his front bumper struck the rear bumper of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Arenz, then pulled over and approached the witness.

The witness said Arenz was yelling at him, and at one point, he hit him in the face, and also tried to grab the camera. When the witness tried to get out of his vehicle, the complaint says Arenz slammed the door on his leg. Arenz then got back into his vehicle and said “goodbye dashcam boy” as he took off. The witness said he smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from Arenz.

The complaint says the dashcam video was consistent with the statement the witness made about the incident. Arenz was identified by comparing his DOT license photo with the video.

Officers went to Arenz’s home and saw him standing in the garage. When he saw the squad, he “quickly entered” his home. When officers tried to arrest him, the complaint says he resisted. The complaint says officers noticed damage to Arenz’s vehicle consistent with the crash.

Arenz made his initial appearance in court on Sept. 6. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 12, and cash bond was set at $2,000.