Governor Walker visits VPI Corporation, discusses economic impact of Foxconn

SHEBOYGAN –Governor Scott Walker visited VPI Corporation on Thursday, Sept. 6 to celebrate the company’s growth. VPI Corporation is a commercial flooring manufacturer in Sheboygan. The company has expanded significantly since 2005 — going from 11 employees to more than 65 employees.

According to a press release, VPI Corporation chose to hire additional workers starting at $21.00 per hour because of an expected increase in business brought on by Foxconn’s $10 billion investment in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin’s economy is thriving, and it is helping employers in every corner of our state grow,” said Governor Walker. “VPI Corporation is expanding right here in Sheboygan because of our state’s reforms, our pro-growth environment, and the economic impact Foxconn is generating across our state. With companies like VPI expanding, along with the continued Foxconn ripple effect, it’s clear Wisconsin is ready to win the 21st century.”