Grieving loss of Swing Park shooting victim, loved ones march to send message of peace

MILWAUKEE -- It's been one month since the Swing Park fatal shooting and family of one of the victims is sending a message to Milwaukee. They are marching for peace Thursday, Sept. 6 in an effort to end gun violence.

There are still many unanswered questions about what happened during the shooting and what prompted it.

With every step there's a memory of 17-year-old Will Davis.

"My brother was a good kid. He did everything great. Every time I called him he was there," said Amari Davis, sister.

Family and friends gathered near 38th and Florist to send a message after Davis' death.

"We lost him to gun violence. We just trying to stop the violence," said Leah Carrington, friend.

On August 6, Milwaukee police say Davis and a 22-year-old man were shot and killed near Milwaukee's Swing Park during a confrontation between two groups.

"Everybody is just frustrated and sad. We want questions, want our questions to be answered. We don't have no answers to them," said Armani Crittenden, friend.

On the one month anniversary of his death, his 15-year-old sister -- Amari Davis -- isn't letting her brother's memory fade. She remembers him as a proud football player, always with a smile on his face.

"He'd be on the field smiling and running with the ball. Stop smiling! Be serious. He never used to be serious," said Amari.

The group marched to Graceland Cemetery where Davis is laid to rest. There is hope showing others their pain will get others to put their guns down and help send a message to Milwaukee about how deep gunshots can be felt.

"It's too many people dying. Too many young people dying to gun violence. I just don't get it. Milwaukee has got out of control," said Crittenden.

Milwaukee police say the case remains open and active. They are currently seeking a known suspect.