× Holding company announces deal to acquire Bon-Ton and subsidiary department store chains

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News has confirmed “CSC Generation Holdings” has signed a deal, giving it the rights to Bon-Ton and its subsidiary department store chains, including Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers.

The agreement will require approval from the Delaware Bankruptcy Court to become final.

CSC officials said the new Bon-Ton will emphasize the online shopping experience, but they are in advanced discussions with landlords about reopening stores in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Those locations would likely be staffed by former Bon-Ton employees.

In February, Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced the company and its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

There is a bankruptcy hearing set for Sept. 26 in Delaware.

On Aug. 31, we told you about a message posted to the company’s store websites, reading: “We’ve got great news — Boston Store is coming back! Stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks. We appreciate your loyalty & look forward to being able to serve you again soon.”

On that date, we received this statement from Great American Group (the lead on the Boston Store liquidation):

“All of Bon-Ton Stores’ physical store locations will be closed as of today. The company’s intellectual property is in the process of being sold. We cannot speak to the purchaser’s future plans with the company. All inquiries should be referred to the buyer which will be disclosed once the transaction is closed.”