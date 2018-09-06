Milwaukee leaders rally for safe streets: ‘Let’s change our behavior’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders are rallying for safe streets.

On Thursday, Sept. 6 Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey teamed up with city leaders and Milwaukee police officers to help find solutions to reckless driving.

They’re working on implementing “Complete Streets” across the City of Milwaukee, designed to make streets safe for everyone who uses them.

“This is a practical issue that we can solve ourselves. This is an issue that we can say, listen let’s act accordingly behind the wheel, let’s change our behavior behind the wheel not only am I at risk, but the entire community is at risk,” said Rainey.

PHOTO GALLERY

The “Complete Streets” initiative will be presented to the Milwaukee Common Council later this month.