MMSD weather stations record rainfall totals in excess of 15 inches over last 2+ weeks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) released on Thursday, Sept. 6 a tally from its own rain gauges on the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last two plus weeks.

The map below reflects the totals from Aug. 17 through Sept. 6.

The totals include several notable rainfall amounts:

Mitchell International Airport (Milwaukee): 6.41 inches

Hales Corners: 7.76 inches

Elm Grove: 8.61 inches

Greenfield: 9.32 inches

Shorewood: 10.43 inches

Germantown: 14.21

Glendale: 15.24 inches

You can monitor the MMSD rain gauge data by visiting the MMSD Weather Center. The site also offers a look at how full the deep tunnel system is — and offers updates when there are combined sewer overflows that have occurred.