Pres. Trump calls Dems at Kavanaugh hearing ‘sick’

BILLINGS, Mont. — President Donald Trump says Senate Democrats are making “fools” of themselves when they “scream and shout” at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Pres. Trump says at a rally Thursday night in Billings, Montana, that Democrats are “losing by doing it.”

He says the “anger and the meanness” on the other side is “sick.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has been holding confirmation hearings on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Democrats on the committee strongly oppose him. Several, including some who are viewed as potential challengers to Pres. Trump in 2020, tried to block the proceedings in a bitter dispute over Kavanaugh records withheld by the White House.

Says Pres. Trump, “It’s embarrassing to watch these people make fools of themselves as they scream and shout at this great gentleman.”

He adds that Kavanaugh deserves “overwhelming bipartisan support.”