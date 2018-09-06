Recognize this man? Milwaukee police seek help to ID suspect wanted for sexual assault

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a second degree sexual assault that occurred on Saturday, Sept.1.

The alleged crime happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 27th and Clybourn. Surveillance photos of the suspect were captured from a neighboring business. The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on Clybourn.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black, 30 to 40 years old, 6’ tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. They say he has a short afro, facial hair and a medium-to-dark skin complexion.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue or black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the upper left chest area and light-colored drawstring coming from the hood. He was also wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored jogging pants, and red and tennis shoes.

If you recognize this man, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.