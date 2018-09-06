× Report: WI ranks 7th among states with biggest bullying problems; 4th for students bullied at school

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin ranks seventh on a list of states with the biggest bullying problems, according to an analysis by WalletHub.com.

To put together this list, WalletHub officials compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 metrics, ranging from bullying incident rate to truancy costs for schools to share of high school student bullied online.

According to WalletHub, Wisconsin ranks eighth for bullying prevalence, 36th for bullying impact and treatment and third for anti-bullying laws.

Below are Wisconsin’s bullying statistics, according to WalletHub:

Ranked fourth for percentage of high school students bullied on school property

Ranked 11th for percentage of high school students bullied online

Ranked 22nd for percentage of high school students involved in a physical fight at school

Ranked 16th for cost of truancy for schools due to bullying

Ranked ninth for state anti-bullying laws and policies

Ranked second for state anti-cyberbullying laws requiring school policy

WalletHub says overall, a child is bullied in the United States every seven minutes, and only four in 100 adults will intervene, while only 11 percent of the child’s peers will step in.

