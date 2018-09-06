LIVE: Third day of confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh

Report: WI ranks 7th among states with biggest bullying problems; 4th for students bullied at school

Posted 11:50 am, September 6, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin ranks seventh on a list of states with the biggest bullying problems, according to an analysis by WalletHub.com.

To put together this list, WalletHub officials compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 metrics, ranging from bullying incident rate to truancy costs for schools to share of high school student bullied online.

According to WalletHub, Wisconsin ranks eighth for bullying prevalence, 36th for bullying impact and treatment and third for anti-bullying laws.

Below are Wisconsin’s bullying statistics, according to WalletHub:

  • Ranked fourth for percentage of high school students bullied on school property
  • Ranked 11th for percentage of high school students bullied online
  • Ranked 22nd for percentage of high school students involved in a physical fight at school
  • Ranked 16th for cost of truancy for schools due to bullying
  • Ranked ninth for state anti-bullying laws and policies
  • Ranked second for state anti-cyberbullying laws requiring school policy

WalletHub says overall, a child is bullied in the United States every seven minutes, and only four in 100 adults will intervene, while only 11 percent of the child’s peers will step in.

Below is a complete list of where each state ranks as it relates to bullying problems:

Overall Rank

State*

Total Score

‘Bullying Prevalence’ Rank

‘Bullying Impact & Treatment’ Rank

‘Anti-Bullying Laws’ Rank
1 Louisiana 73.56 1 2 32
2 Arkansas 68.22 2 1 30
3 Missouri 62.88 3 18 9
4 Idaho 61.28 4 32 14
5 Alaska 59.95 9 7 13
6 North Dakota 59.25 7 9 17
7 Wisconsin 56.28 8 36 3
8 West Virginia 55.38 11 12 22
9 Michigan 55.36 6 26 31
10 Wyoming 55.35 17 24 2
11 Iowa 54.34 10 20 28
12 Mississippi 53.56 21 5 19
13 Montana 53.36 25 37 1
14 South Carolina 53.27 26 4 21
15 Texas 53.25 27 3 26
16 Alabama 52.91 31 8 5
17 New Mexico 52.27 29 17 4
18 Georgia 51.59 18 16 25
19 Nebraska 50.58 23 29 10
20 Pennsylvania 49.67 14 23 34
21 South Dakota 49.09 15 33 27
22 Maryland 48.98 12 35 35
23 New York 48.88 5 13 47
24 New Hampshire 48.76 16 40 15
25 Oklahoma 48.45 30 25 20
26 North Carolina 48.00 37 11 8
27 Hawaii 47.94 34 19 12
28 Utah 47.22 28 38 16
29 Illinois 46.77 19 15 44
30 Kentucky 46.53 13 31 42
31 Maine 46.31 33 39 6
32 Arizona 45.99 39 21 7
33 Tennessee 43.87 32 10 45
34 New Jersey 43.15 20 30 41
35 Ohio 42.32 35 28 33
36 Indiana 41.84 40 22 24
37 Rhode Island 40.26 22 46 36
38 Connecticut 39.27 24 44 43
39 Nevada 38.96 46 14 11
40 Kansas 37.66 41 41 18
41 Florida 36.54 44 6 38
42 California 33.72 43 34 36
43 District of Columbia 33.28 42 43 28
44 Colorado 32.24 36 45 46
45 Virginia 32.15 45 27 40
46 Delaware 31.12 47 42 23
47 Vermont 30.02 38 48 39
48 Massachusetts 21.45 48 47 48