Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
H-D 115
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
62°
62°
Low
60°
High
69°
Fri
54°
70°
Sat
55°
69°
Sun
56°
68°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked on I-94 WB at Brookfield Road due to overturned vehicle
September 6
Posted 5:15 am, September 6, 2018, by
Trisha Lavey
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Milwaukee County Zoo
Collin O’Brien Event & Designs
The Family Back Pack
Popular
Kenosha County sheriff: 2 motorcyclists died after trying to ‘beat the light,’ colliding with car
‘Thank God:’ Father relieved 3-year-old taken from home at gunpoint was found unharmed
Most of Veterans Park closed early due to mud; H-D officials change end of parade route
Latest News
Influenza may be cause of sickness for handful of crew, passengers on Emirates flight to JFK
Teen reunites with UPS driver who saved him while choking
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday at hospital where he volunteers
Cubs hold off Brewers 6-4, boost NL Central lead to 4 games
Family
Add some elegance: Tips, tricks to make outdoor entertaining easy
News
Happy Birthday! Milwaukee County Zoo train celebrates 60 years on the tracks 🚂
Interviews
Dining among the animals: Milwaukee County Zoo hosting unique event this weekend
News
‘Family affair:’ They loved the zoo train as kids and now, brothers serve as conductor, engineer
News
Zoo officials: Gorillas Cassius, Naku died as result of infections secondary to E. coli
News
‘Gotta get here early:’ Closures, construction could impact your drive to, from US Bank Fireworks
News
‘It’s amazing and exciting:’ Milwaukee County Zoo to celebrate World Elephant Day
News
‘Milwaukee Oktoberfest’ will be 1st event on plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum, Oct. 5-7
Seen on TV
June 7
News
‘Largest single show in the Midwest:’ Preparations underway for US Bank Fireworks 🎆
Politics
County executive, Milwaukee County Board set 5 September open houses to discuss 2019 budget
News
‘Not easy to get through:’ 25 new Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies celebrate graduation
Out And About
World Elephant Day is an ‘annual event that helps promote and spread awareness for elephants’
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.