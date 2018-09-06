× The Hall calls

Ray Allen is going into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. He started his NBA career with the Bucks and and has been very positive about those years in recent interviews. Allen says he grew up and learned how to be a professional while in Wisconsin. He has lauded the down-to-earth people he interacted with while a Buck. He says Sam Cassell is one of his all-time favorite teammates, along with LeBron James. Considering he was booed when announced as coming to town at a Bucks Draft Party, the marriage was a pretty good one.

Former Bucks head coach Jason Kidd will also be inducted on Friday.