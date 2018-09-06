LIVE: Third day of confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh

Burt Reynolds has died at 82

Posted 1:54 pm, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 02:00PM, September 6, 2018

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the screening of 'The Bandit' during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 22: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Last Movie Star’ at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

FLORIDA — Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning, Sept. 6 at a hospital in Florida, according to multiple reports. 

Reynold was 82.

According to TMZ, Burt was transported a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest. His family was by his side when he passed.

Burt was a star in the moves and on TV — appearing in classics like “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Boogie Knights” and “Cannonball Run.”

He’s survived by his son, TMZ is reporting.

Reynolds was a star college football player — who played at Florida State. His roommate was Lee Corso.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the screening of ‘The Bandit’ during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)

21st September 1972: Film star Burt Reynolds in relaxed mood. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

circa 1975: American actor Burt Reynolds. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)