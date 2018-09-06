× Burt Reynolds has died at 82

FLORIDA — Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning, Sept. 6 at a hospital in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Reynold was 82.

According to TMZ, Burt was transported a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest. His family was by his side when he passed.

Burt was a star in the moves and on TV — appearing in classics like “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Boogie Knights” and “Cannonball Run.”

He’s survived by his son, TMZ is reporting.

Reynolds was a star college football player — who played at Florida State. His roommate was Lee Corso.