Tomato lovers celebrate! Taste test as many as 115 varieties of tomatoes and 40 types of peppers

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Racine at Milaeger's previewing Tomatomania.

About Tomatomania (website)

Tomato lovers - celebrate! Milaeger's Annual Tomatomania is for you. Taste test as many as 115 varieties of tomatoes and 40 types of peppers then, vote for your favorites. There is also music from County Crossings, wine sampling, tequila tasting, local vendors, food, beverages and free advice from the UW-Extension Master Gardeners.