Triple shooting: Man accused of gunning down father as he walked with 4-year-old, infant, teen

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against a Milwaukee man in connection with a triple shooting that killed a father and left his 4-year-old son with multiple, life-threatening gunshot wounds, which he survived. A 14-year-old boy was also hurt. It happened Aug. 12 near 10th and Burleigh, and was one of 19 homicides in August in Milwaukee.

William Burks, 19, of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater, two counts of first degree reckless injury, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater, mandatory minimum — repeat firearm crimes. Police said Burks was arrested on Aug. 23.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to 10th and Burleigh after a ShotSpotter activation in the area. ShotSpotter recorded 11 gunshots in the street. Eric Williams Sr. was found lying face down on the sidewalk — not breathing and without a pulse. CPR was attempted, as other officers tended to Williams’ 4-year-old son, who suffered what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to his chest, a wound to his right arm and a wound to his left arm. The boy was bleeding profusely and a tourniquet had to be applied to his arm as he fell in and out of consciousness. He was taken to the hospital, and survived his injuries.

An autopsy revealed Williams suffered two gunshot wounds from one bullet fired at his back.

The 14-year-old boy was found lying on the grass near the other shooting victims. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right calf and was also taken to the hospital. He told investigators the shooter was in a white Pontiac G6.

The complaint says seven fired 9mm Luger casings were found in the street, along with five fired Tulammo casings, which indicated two shooters.

The 14-year-old told investigators he decided to go to the store on 12th and Burleigh with Williams, who was a friend of his, and Williams’ two children, the 4-year-old and an infant. He said they were walking toward the store when a white, two-door, Pontiac G6 pulled over near an alley, and a male, black, exited the driver’s side, while another male, black, exited the passenger side. He said he heard both yell something, but couldn’t hear what they said. He said both suspects immediately fired shots toward his group. He said Williams then fell to the ground.

A witness said he heard Burks say “what’s that (expletive) y’all talking now?” Then, there was gunfire. He said it sounded like there were two different guns being fired.

The complaint notes that Burks was convicted of attempted robbery in 2016 and was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. In November of 2016, he was sentenced to serve two years in prison and two years extended supervision after pleading guilty.