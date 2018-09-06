US Department of Defense: Remains of La Crosse World War II sailor identified

The horror of destruction at the US Naval Base of Pearl Harbour (Pearl Harbor) which was attacked without warning by the Japanese airforce on the 7th December 1941. The attack took place whilst the Japanese were holding peace talks in Washington. More than 2000 servicemen were killed, and a large part of the US fleet destroyed. The attack caused the USA to join the war. This salvage crew is on the deck of the USS Oklahoma sunk on the night of the attack. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
LA CROSSE — The U.S. Department of Defense says the remains of a Wisconsin serviceman killed during World War II have been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class George Naegle, of La Crosse, from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. He was among the unidentified military personnel buried in 46 plots in the cemetery, known as the Punchbowl.
Naegle’s battleship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft while it was moored at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack killed 429 crewmen, including Naegle.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war.
