‘Winding paths and beautiful setting:’ Annual bike fundraiser allows rides through Milwaukee Co. Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Now is your chance to glimpse the wild side from two wheels -- a bicycle that is. And it's all for a great cause. Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo to preview "Ride on the Wild Side" - an event hosted by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. It's all happening on Sunday, Sept. 9. Registration begins at 7 a.m. -- staggered rider departure begins at 8 a.m. Register online by Sept. 7.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Ride on the Wild Side (website)

With its hills, winding paths and beautiful setting, the Milwaukee County Zoo is a great place to ride your bike. At the Zoological Society of Milwaukee's annual bike ride fundraiser, you can do just that. Kids of all ages can cruise in the Critter Caravan, a special 2.5-mile kids' route through the Zoo. Their favorite plush-toy animal friends can tag along in a bike basket or backpack. Seasoned riders with a passion for pedaling can choose one of the distance routes (10, 17 & 27-mile rides) that start at the Zoo and continue north along the Menomonee River Parkway and the Oak Leaf Trail.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video