3 suspects face federal charges in connection with gas station, taxi robberies in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Seven violent crimes happened over the span of just four days. Three suspects are facing federal charges in connection to a series of armed robberies at Milwaukee gas stations and taxis late last month.

The accused main player in this crime spree was arrested on Monday, Sept. 3 after a FOX6 News story aired last week, showering her robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint.

Nickie Foster, Marquel Johnson and Martell Ford, are charged with robbing or attempting to rob businesses involved in interstate commerce and using a firearm in a violent crime.

Federal investigators say Foster robbed three cab drivers at gunpoint within a span of 12 hours on August 22 and 23. Johnson and Ford served as accomplices.

Victim Mohan Boparai spoke exclusively with FOX6 News about the scary encounter captured on his taxi's internal camera.

"She hit me like three or four times with the gun in my head," said Boparai.

Johnson is also accused of unsuccessfully shooting at a person outside the Petro Mart off 5th and Chase, and later robbing a taxi. Responding officers located a .22 caliber shell casing nearby.

Johnson then posted a photo to Facebook of herself pointing a silver handgun with the caption "It's a 22 pew pew."

Within those same 12 hours, the complaint says Foster and Johnson shot a person in the head inside the Petro Mart, then stole money from the cash register.

The victim, identified by friends as the owner of the gas station, survived. However, court documents state he suffers "significant cognitive impairments." "The bullet cannot be surgically removed."

While Foster remained on the run for a week and-a-half, Boparai says a tipster saw the surveillance footage on FOX6 News and turned her in.

Johnson and Ford are also suspected in an attempted robbery at a BP gas station off Plankinton Avenue on August 25. Johnson was arrested soon after.

It's unclear if Ford has been caught.