A sweet approach to philanthropy: Jen’s Sweet Treats hold fundraiser to help Cudahy youth football team

CUDAHY -- A bakery in Cudahy saw a problem for a local football program and didn't want to wait around for someone else to fix it -- so they're doing something about it.

A small but powerful device. A portable defibrillator is a must have for a youth football team in Cudahy, but there's just one small problem -- they can't afford it.

"Because if I don't, who's going to?" said Jennifer Clark with Jen's Sweet Treats. "Somebody needs to so it might as well be me."

And that's where Clark comes in. The owner of the tiny bakery is stepping up on Friday, Sept. 7 to front the roughly $1300 price tag so the kids can play ball.

"We're definitely going to do it in one day. I told them that by the end of today we'll have a new defibrillator," said Clark. "Whether we make all of that today or not, I'm sure we will, but if not, then my bank account writes a check."

Her plan to win: sell a lot of sweets.

We offer 24 different kinds of cupcakes, 18 kinds of muffins, six kinds of turnovers, six kinds of cookies, four kinds of brownies, plus all this other stuff," said Clark.

A delicious means of philanthropy that seems to be resonating with customers.

"I bought all different kinds, there isn't a bad one in the bunch," said Judi Torgerson.

Torgerson said when she heard about it online, she knew she had to come in.

"You're actually helping somebody, other than just getting good cupcakes," Torgerson said.

The orders keep piling in for Clark and her team. But keeping busy means they're hitting their goal quicker.

"When we do our fundraisers we donate 100 percent of our daily sales," said Clark.

Bakers with a sweet tooth, who also have a heart of gold.

Clark said she also heard about another team in town needing a defibrillator for their upcoming sport season and said if enough money is raised Friday -- she'd like to buy them one too.