Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-41/894 Resurfacing Project

Friday, September 7

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for paving - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m. (can re-enter NB at Lincoln Avenue)

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for overlay work - 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure Hale Interchange I-43 North to I-41/894 North system ramp - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Saturday, September 8

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for overlay work - 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Monday, September 10 - Thursday, September 13

Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for overlay work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. (can re-enter NB at Lincoln Avenue)

Overnight Full Closure Hale Interchange I-43 North to I-41/894 North system ramp - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-94 North / South Project

WisDOT is beginning shoulder and preparatory work on the northern segment of the I-94 North-South Project this week. This segment of the project stretches from County G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County. Travelers should anticipate overnight single lane closures on I-94 West (Northbound) for the next several weeks.

Three lanes will be open in each direction during peak travel hours.

The following restrictions are scheduled to being in late-September/ early-October: