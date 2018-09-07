Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
I-41/894 Resurfacing Project
Friday, September 7
- Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for paving - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m. (can re-enter NB at Lincoln Avenue)
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for overlay work - 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure Hale Interchange I-43 North to I-41/894 North system ramp - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Saturday, September 8
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for overlay work - 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.
Monday, September 10 - Thursday, September 13
- Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for overlay work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. (can re-enter NB at Lincoln Avenue)
- Overnight Full Closure Hale Interchange I-43 North to I-41/894 North system ramp - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
I-94 North / South Project
WisDOT is beginning shoulder and preparatory work on the northern segment of the I-94 North-South Project this week. This segment of the project stretches from County G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County. Travelers should anticipate overnight single lane closures on I-94 West (Northbound) for the next several weeks.
Three lanes will be open in each direction during peak travel hours.
The following restrictions are scheduled to being in late-September/ early-October:
- Oakwood Road, under I-94, will be closed
- 27th Street entrance ramp to I-94 east (southbound) to permanently close
- I-94 west (northbound) exit ramp to 27th Street to permanently close
- West Frontage Road, south of Root River, closed for approximately three weeks
- I-94 Northbound entrance and exit ramps at 7-Mile Road and 7-mile Road under I-94