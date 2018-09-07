× Bucks to host national anthem auditions on Sept. 24

MILWAUKEE — How well can you sing? The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting singers and musicians to audition for the chance to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Bucks regular season game.

Open call auditions will be held at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Sept. 24 during three different time slots:

7-10 a.m.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4-8 p.m.

Anyone is allowed to audition. However, individuals under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Those auditioning must sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be sung. Participants will register onsite when they arrive.

Those selected will perform the anthem at a Bucks regular season game during the 2018-19 season.