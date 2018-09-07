Can you help? Menomonee Falls police seek suspect accused of stealing from Rogan’s Shoes

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing three pairs of shoes from Rogan’s Shoes. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and removed three pairs of shoes from their boxes. She then left the store without paying for the items. Officials say the suspect wore a stolen pair of shoes out of the store and left her old shoes behind. The suspect left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a female, white, 5’6″ tall and 45-50 years old. She was wearing a black Wisconsin Badgers jacket, loose fitting pants, and carrying a large bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.